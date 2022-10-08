Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Schmeichel, Dalot, Rabiot, Gakpo, Jota, Abraham
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being offered an escape route out of Manchester United in the shape of a potential move to Inter Miami, the club owned by former team-mate David Beckham. (Star)
Nice's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could be on the move again in the January transfer window, just six months after leaving Leicester. (L'Equipe via Leicester Mercury)
Barcelona's search for a right-back has led them to Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, with the 23-year-old Portugal international's contract at Old Trafford due to expire at the end of the season. (Sport)
Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Cody Gakpo and are now working on a fee with PSV Eindhoven for the 23-year-old Dutch winger. (Mirror)
Southampton are keeping tabs on Celtic's Portuguese winger Filipe Jota, 23. (Football Insider)
Liverpool were in the race to sign Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, in the summer before he eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton.(The Athletic)
Paris St-Germain are working on a return to the club for Adrien Rabiot, 27, with the French midfielder due to end his contract with Juventus next summer. (Fichajes)
Arsenal have suffered a major blow in their pursuit for Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, 24, after the Italian midfielder decided to stay in Turin. (Football London)
Manchester United are planning to meet with Alejandro Garnacho's agents to discuss a new contract at the club for the 18-year-old Argentine winger. (AS via Sport Witness)
Roma's English striker Tammy Abraham, 25 has refused to rule out a return to boyhood club Chelsea in the future. (90 Min)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment