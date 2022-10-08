Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being offered an escape route out of Manchester United in the shape of a potential move to Inter Miami, the club owned by former team-mate David Beckham. (Star) external-link

Nice's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could be on the move again in the January transfer window, just six months after leaving Leicester. (L'Equipe via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Barcelona's search for a right-back has led them to Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, with the 23-year-old Portugal international's contract at Old Trafford due to expire at the end of the season. (Sport) external-link

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Cody Gakpo and are now working on a fee with PSV Eindhoven for the 23-year-old Dutch winger. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton are keeping tabs on Celtic's Portuguese winger Filipe Jota, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool were in the race to sign Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, in the summer before he eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton.(The Athletic) external-link

Ramos sees red Spanish star is sent off for the 28th time in his career as PSG draw

Paris St-Germain are working on a return to the club for Adrien Rabiot, 27, with the French midfielder due to end his contract with Juventus next summer. (Fichajes) external-link

Arsenal have suffered a major blow in their pursuit for Juventus star Manuel Locatelli, 24, after the Italian midfielder decided to stay in Turin. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United are planning to meet with Alejandro Garnacho's agents to discuss a new contract at the club for the 18-year-old Argentine winger. (AS via Sport Witness) external-link

Roma's English striker Tammy Abraham, 25 has refused to rule out a return to boyhood club Chelsea in the future. (90 Min) external-link

Sunday's Mail on Sunday