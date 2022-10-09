Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) external-link

Inter Milan are set to launch another bid to try to tempt Netherlands centre-back Nathan Ake, 27, away from Manchester City. (Ekrem Konur on Twitter) external-link

Arsenal have shown interest in signing Club Bruges' Spanish forward Ferran Jutgla, 23. (Totofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are set to discuss Denis Zakaria's situation at the club, with the 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder failing to feature under new manager Graham Potter. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool could look to sign Rennes and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, in January, (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Wolves may have to wait a little longer to make Julen Lopetegui their new manager as the Spanish manager attends to a family matter in his homeland. (Daily Mail) external-link

AC Milan are considering signing out-of-favour Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it "doesn't look good" for injured pair Trent Alexander-Arnold, 24, and Luis Diaz, 25. (Daily Mirror) external-link

