Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool and Brazil 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur) external-link

Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he wants to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal and is in talks about doubling his current wage of about £50,000 a week. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have no intention of triggering the option-to-buy clause in Arthur Melo's season-long loan deal from Juventus. The Brazil midfielder, 26, needs surgery on an injury sustained in training. (CBS Sports) external-link

Brentford are set to hand striker Ivan Toney, 26, a new contract to fight off interest from Manchester United, Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham. (Mirror) external-link

Everton have opened preliminary talks with Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 26, over a new contract. (Football Insider) external-link

France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, wants to stay at Chelsea despite being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, could move to the Nou Camp on a free transfer next summer after his agent was seen in Barcelona. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle remain interested in Leicester and England playmaker James Maddison, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen's France forward Moussa Diaby, 23. (i News) external-link

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with Michael Carrick about becoming the club's manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have made fresh contact with ex-Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards over their vacant sporting director role. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are in talks with Google over naming rights for their stadium. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, is set to make his debut in English football when Brentford's B team take on Crewe in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday. (Mirror) external-link

Former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is an early frontrunner to become West Bromwich Albion manager after the club sacked Steve Bruce. (Mirror) external-link

