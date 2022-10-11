Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe will cost between 300-350m euros if any club wants to buy him, although Paris St-Germain have no intention of selling the 23-year-old after reports arose that he wants to leave them in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, 22, has a 200m euros release clause that kicks in from summer 2024. Manager Pep Guardiola said the Norway international did not have one "for Real Madrid or any other team" but the clause applies to any club outside England. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney with Spurs having regularly watched the 26-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, over a new contract. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea want to terminate the loan move of 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus in January, and are also ready to listen to offers for Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29. (90min) external-link

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva, 38, says his family will have a say on whether he extends his contract at Chelsea, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. (Standard) external-link

Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old Portugal international keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona intend to sell 28-year-old centre-back Samuel Umtiti in the summer. The France international is currently on loan at Lecce. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos only joined the club in June but could be set to leave the Ligue 1 champions. (Le Parisien, via Mail) external-link

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he would have bought Manchester United in the summer but the Glazer family would not sell. (Financial Times, via Goal) external-link

Nottingham Forest have sacked two senior recruitment figures, George Syrianos and Andy Scott, following an inquest into the club's summer spending. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is in the frame to become West Brom's new manager after the Baggies sacked Steve Bruce. (Football Insider) external-link

