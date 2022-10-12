Last updated on .From the section Gossip

AC Milan are preparing to open talks about a new deal with Portugal forward Rafael Leao and would like to get a deal sorted before the World Cup. Chelsea have been linked with the 23-year-old and are following the situation closely. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

AC Milan are interested in 26-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose deal with the Blues runs until 2024. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are close to a deal to appoint Southampton's head of senior recruitment Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City have told a number of clubs - including Bayern Munich and Inter Milan - who have enquired about Dutch defender Nathan Ake that they will not be selling the 27-year-old in January. (90 Min) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 24, before the January transfer window. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have reportedly "intensified" their scouting of Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and are keen to sign the 28-year-old Greece international, who is also a target for Leicester City. (Sportime - in Greek) external-link

Brentford have opened talks about a new contract with 26-year-old England striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United are set to offer 25-year-old English midfielder Jack Harrison, who attracted interest from Newcastle United in the summer, a new, improved deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced negotiations with former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins, who recently failed to agree a deal to become Hull City boss, as the Molineux club look to appoint a successor to the sacked Bruno Lage. (Maisfutebol) external-link

Wolves have also interviewed ex-player and former Watford boss Rob Edwards for the post. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea and England right-back Reece James, 22, are both hopeful that the knee injury he suffered is not too serious following an initial assessment. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is unhappy with reports linking Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, with a move to Juventus. (Football Italia) external-link

