Last updated on

Chelsea are looking at signing a striker next summer and Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is becoming the favourite as they consider multiple options. (90 Min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has emerged as another top transfer target for Chelsea, while fellow England international and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 23, is also admired by some on the Blues board. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal could rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign 16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick, who has been dubbed "the next Pele". (FourFourTwo) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is delaying contract decisions over the futures of Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, and England striker Marcus Rashford, 24. (Guardian) external-link

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, 23, says a move to Manchester United fell through in the summer, with Leeds United and Southampton also interested in the Netherlands international before he decided to stay with the Eredivisie club. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are monitoring the situation of 23-year-old Manchester United's Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, whose contract runs out next summer, but has an option to be extended for a year by the Old Trafford club. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's director of football John Murtough has dampened any hopes of a January transfer spree by insisting the Red Devils are looking towards next summer's window. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The release clause Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to pay to appoint QPR manager Michael Beale as their new boss is believed to be about £1m. (Mail) external-link

Portugal international Ruben Neves' agent has offered the Wolves midfielder to Barcelona, who are evaluating the 25-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, says he hopes to one day return to play in his native Spain. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate will monitor the form of Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, 25, before he names his World Cup squad in November. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, 41, is set to be appointed as the new Middlesbrough manager after agreeing personal terms with the Championship side. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says the Eagles are in talks to extend the contract of Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, amid links with Arsenal and Chelsea, with his current deal set to expire next summer. (Metro) external-link

But Zaha is reportedly keen on a summer switch to Liverpool, with a host of other clubs likely to court his signature too. (Talksport) external-link

Everton are showing interest in Lille's Canada forward Jonathan David, 22, as Toffees boss Frank Lampard looks to improve his forward options. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

