Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) external-link

Manchester City would face no financial barriers in signing France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, who wants to leave Paris St-Germain despite signing a new contract in the summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate could collect a £4m bonus if he guides the Three Lions to World Cup glory in Qatar. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus and Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 35, has been linked with a move to Tottenham after asking to be sold in the January transfer window. (Football Italia) external-link

Chelsea were always planning to offer England right-back Reece James, 22, and midfielder Mason Mount, 23 new long-term deals with the club, even before it was sold to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly in May. (CBS Sports) external-link

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 31, says 30-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich is not to blame for their poor start to the Premier League season. (Sky Sports, via Mail) external-link

Dutch defender Pascal Struijk, 23, says he wants to sign a new deal with Leeds United. (Voetbalzone - in Dutch) external-link

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff as the 43-year-old wants time to consider his options. (Sun) external-link

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic claims Barcelona manager Xavi wanted him to stay at the club and that it was the 32-year-old's own decision to leave the Nou Camp for Emirati side Sharjah in the summer transfer window. (beIN, via 90min) external-link

