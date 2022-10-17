Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa are interested in former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls' former sporting director Dan Ashworth also wants to bring the Belgium international to Newcastle. (90 min) external-link

France midfielder N'Golo Kante has not reached an agreement yet with Chelsea to sign a new contract and there is a feeling the 31-year-old could leave as a free agent next summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United target Joao Felix, 22, is in a tense situation with Atletico Madrid and boss Diego Simeone, and while the Spanish club insist the Portugal forward is not for sale, his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options for 2023. (Here We Go podcast) external-link

Simeone also says Atletico should not consider signing Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January because of the 37-year-old's link with his former club Real Madrid. (Tigo Sports, via Metro) external-link

The agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal, says the 23-year-old Nigeria international has no intention of leaving the Serie A club. (Goal) external-link

Wolves have interviewed former Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's pursuit of Portugal forward Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after AC Milan director Daniele Massaro said they would meet with the 23-year-old's father at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday in order to discuss a new contract. (Express) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 30, is likely to miss Paris St-Germain's Ligue 1 game with Ajaccio on Friday because he is scheduled to testify in court to defend his case over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. (Football Transfers) external-link

Brentford have opened talks with manager Thomas Frank over a new deal, just nine months after he signed his current contract. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, 41, has held further talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder's replacement, marking his first full-time step into management. (Mail) external-link

