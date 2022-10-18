Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) external-link

AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) external-link

Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, and AC Milan's Leao could both sign new contracts with their Italian clubs despite interest from Chelsea. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David, 22, in January. (Jeunes Footeux, via football.london) external-link

Besiktas have dismissed a rumour circulating online that they are being forced to play Everton loanee Dele Alli, 26, after the English midfielder returned from a thigh injury. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

A small group of Barcelona fans have gone to court over the transfer of Argentina forward Lionel Messi to Paris St-Germain in 2021. Lawyers appeared before a senior judge at the European court of justice to argue that the 35-year-old's move broke European laws on state aid. (Guardian) external-link

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas says current Gunners and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, is not yet good enough for a move to Real Madrid. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Meanwhile, Gunners technical director Edu is wanted by two other European clubs but the former Arsenal midfielder is "100% focused" on his role at the north London outfit. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus are interested in Atletico Madrid's 28-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link