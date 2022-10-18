Last updated on .From the section Sport

Missing out on sport can impact on physical and mental health, sport leaders say

Tens of thousands of young people will miss out on sport and physical activity as a result of the cost of living crisis, community sports groups fear.

Sported, a network of almost 3,000 community sports groups, says it expects financial pressures on families will see fewer children accessing even free sessions in the coming months.

Some groups are also worried about their long-term futures, Sported says.

Chief executive Nicola Walker said she was "alarmed".

Sported surveyed its members and of more than 500 who responded:

94% admitted to fears about the impact of cost of living increases on their young people

67% expect young people will be forced out of participating in activities over the next six months - even when those activities are free

43% are concerned about young people and families being unable to afford activities

72% have already been made changes to offset the impact of cost of living increases, such as energy bills - including reducing sessions

Almost one in five groups fear they will need to halt activities altogether

Almost 50% reported a drop in financial support.

Sported said 45% of its groups work in deprived areas where sport can help to address societal issues such as knife crime.

"It is a really difficult time to be a young person growing up in the UK right now," Walker said.

"Covid-19 has already disproportionately affected the most disadvantaged members of society, widening inequalities, and creating a time bomb in terms of mental health. The cost of living crisis will only exacerbate this.

"I know just how responsible our community groups feel for helping young people and many groups feel they are letting them down at a time when they most need help. I am alarmed that many groups will be forced to reduce their sessions or even close, which would have terrible lasting impact on young people and their local communities."

Spurs and England footballer Eric Dier, a Sported ambassador, visited Rap-Aid Youth Football Club in north London this week and said he found it "inspirational but also sobering".

"I would urge people to do what they can to help keep the doors of these groups open," he added.

"We are worried about our future and that of our members too," said Mark Rawthorpe, of RABC, a boxing club in Huddersfield he founded more than 20 years ago.

"We get so many troubled families that need our support in so many ways and we're finding it more difficult to meet their needs.

"We know that when a young person can't attend their weekly session this impacts on their health, both physically and mentally."

Rising food prices are predicted to push UK inflation above 10% when the latest monthly figures are announced on Wednesday, while typical household energy bills could reach £4,347 a year from April, new analysis shows.