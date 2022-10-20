Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to allow Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions of pounds by selling him. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Blackburn and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Sun) external-link

Alternatively, Sevilla are leading Everton, Leeds and Fulham in the race to sign Brereton Diaz in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal could try to sign French left-sided centre-back Evan Ndicka, 23, from Eintracht Frankfurt in January. (Standard) external-link

AC Milan are interested in Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal, Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Rocco Vata, 17. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star) external-link

United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews) external-link

Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21. (90min) external-link

But Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, 27, is set to sign a new deal with Napoli, despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. (90min) external-link

Arsenal were interested in signing Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, 22, from Rangers in the summer - before he moved to Ajax. (Own Goal Nigeria) external-link

Mirror back page