Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham want to agree a new contract with England striker Harry Kane early next year and are confident the 29-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club. (90min) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the Bundesliga club, who have been linked with a move for Kane, will not be active in the January transfer window. (Bild, via Christian Falk) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to keep Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of the season, however if the 37-year-old will not accept a reduced role he will be allowed to find a new club. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick, 26, Lille's Canada international Jonathan David, 22, and Lyon's French 26-year-old Moussa Dembele are Ten Hag's preferred options to replace Ronaldo. (Mirror) external-link

Ronaldo is open to a return to Italy, with Napoli still keen on a deal following their interest in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea will prioritise a move for AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao over a deal for Ronaldo. (CBS, via Mirror) external-link

Villa appoint Emery Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as manager following the sacking of Steven Gerrard

Paris St-Germain have doubts over their ability to continue paying France forward Kylian Mbappe's contract. The 23-year-old's current deal is worth £549m over three years - a quarter of the total team budget. (Sport - in Spanish, via Le Parisien) external-link

PSG have denied those figures are correct. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who they signed for £12m in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

The Blues are still interested in signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Sport Express, via Metro) external-link

Antonio Conte believes he will need three more transfer windows to improve the depth of Tottenham's squad. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are set to offer an improved three-year deal to 26-year-old Spain forward Marco Asensio, who was linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham after turning down a previous offer. (Ser Deportivos via AS - in Spanish) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has dismissed suggestions he could make a move to the Premier League, amid reports linking him to jobs at Brighton and Leicester City. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool will rival Manchester United for the signing of Benfica's 18-year-old Portuguese centre-back Antonio Silva. (O Jogo, via Team Talk) external-link

Tuesday's Telegraph back page: Villa pay £5m to land Emery