Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min) external-link

Barcelona are in talks to sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, from Wolves, with a deal believed to be possible in January. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says everyone at the club "dreams" of Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club, however, the Portuguese side cannot afford the 37-year-old's wages. (Football.London) external-link

Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and LAFC. (Los Angeles Times) external-link

Arsenal are willing to offer Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, as part of a deal to sign Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are keen to begin contract talks with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 28, after the World Cup. His current deal has less than two years remaining. (Evening Standard) external-link

Wednesday's Premier League quiz Can you name the Premier League footballers?

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, could yet decide to stay at Borussia Dortmund next summer, despite interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Sky Sports, via Express) external-link

Lille striker Jonathan David, 22, says he would "go for" the chance to play for a "massive club". The Canada forward has been linked with a possible move to Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea want Brighton's head of recruitment Paul Winstanley after bringing in technical directors Laurence Stewart, from Monaco, and Christopher Vivell, formerly of RB Leipzig, as well as ex-Southampton co-director of recruitment Joe Shields. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United are happy with the work being done by football director John Murtough amid speculation they are about to appoint former Liverpool director Michael Edwards in his role. (Express) external-link

Manchester City would receive 40% of any transfer fee should Real Madrid decide to sell 23-year-old Spain midfielder Brahim Diaz to Manchester United. The 'anti-United' clause was included in Diaz's £15.5m move from City to Real in 2019 and is still valid. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Star) external-link

Leicester City and Southampton are interested in signing 22-year-old Morocco international forward Zakaria Aboukhlal from Toulouse. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester's English midfielder James Maddison, 25, and Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, are considered realistic January targets for Newcastle United. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Newly-appointed Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick says he will use his "relationship" with former club Manchester United to bring in players on loan. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Wednesday's Telegraph back page: It's a knockout