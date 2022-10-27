Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of club interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United are set to offer Paraguay international Miguel Almiron, 28, a new contract following his improvement under manager Eddie Howe. (Telegraph) external-link

Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also in line to be offered an improved contract, with Tottenham indicating they want to start talks over fresh terms for the 27-year-old. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Marcus Edwards, 23, says the move to Portugal has been good for him but he would like to return to play in his native England. (Evening Standard) external-link

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, 52, insists he will not turn his back on the La Liga side, despite them being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. (Mail) external-link

Fulham have made a second bid for Brazilian midfielder Pablo Maia, 20, and are also taking note of Sao Paulo midfielders Rodrigo Nestor, 22, and Igor Gomes, 23, as well as centre-back Luizao, 20. (HITC) external-link

Nottingham Forest are also interested in Maia and are willing to pay the £9m price for the Brazilian youngster. (Nottinghamshire Live) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Porto's Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Athletic Bilbao and Spain stopper Unai Simon, 25, as they decide whether to trigger an extension in 31-year-old Spain international David de Gea's contract. (Athletic) external-link

Southampton and Leicester City are keeping close tabs on Toulouse and Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal, 22. The winger is expected to feature in the World Cup in Qatar. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

New Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be given extensive funds to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, 23, says 35-year-old Uruguay team-mate Luis Suarez, who also played for the Reds, got in touch with him to offer advice on how to deal with playing in the Premier League. (ESPN) external-link

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will not be sold and will be offered a contract renewal, with the 27-year-old's current deal at the Serie A side running until 2024. (Il Messaggero, via Football Italia) external-link

QPR boss Michael Beale turned down the chance to manage Wolverhampton Wanderers because of the "upheaval" that would have been associated with making the move. (Telegraph) external-link

