Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his January transfer window plan is in full swing to strengthen his squad. (Daily Record external-link )

And the Celtic boss says Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate's World Cup snub with Japan will only spur them on for the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has said his old side's dismal Champions League showing was "unacceptable". (Daily Record external-link )

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Ajax having a longer run up to Tuesday's final group fixture was a factor in the Dutch side's 3-1 victory. (Glasgow Times external-link )

Forgotten Scotland forward Ryan Gauld admits "never say never" about question of playing for Canada after starring for Vancouver Whitecaps. (The Scotsman external-link )

St Johnstone forward Jamie Murphy could face former club Rangers this weekend after receiving good news over a knee injury. (The Courier external-link )

Aberdeen's heavy defeat at Ibrox on Saturday will not derail the Pittodrie club's recent upturn in form, says boss Jim Goodwin. (Aberdeen Evening Express external-link )