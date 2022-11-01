Close menu

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos

From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.(Sun)external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester United in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford. (Athletic, via Sun)external-link

Chelsea are favourites to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, in the January transfer window. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Everton and NewcastleUnited are monitoring 21-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. (CBS Sports)external-link

Unai Emery has signed a deal at least four-and-a-half years long, the longest managerial contract in Aston Villa's history, as he prepares to officially start work this week. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea have launched a £30m bid to sign Brighton and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27. (FourFourTwo)external-link

Barcelona are looking at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, 40, as a potential replacement for their Spanish manager Xavi Hernandez, 42. (Sportexternal-link)

Arsenal and Chelsea's hopes of signing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha have been boosted, as the 29-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension at Crystal Palace despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail)external-link

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 32, has still not decided whether he will retire or extend his Real Madrid contract next summer. (ESPN)external-link

Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor for the Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 31. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)external-link

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 30, is set to earn a one-year contract extension worth more than £3m. (Mirror)external-link

Leeds United are willing to listen to offers for English midfielder Adam Forshaw, 31, in January. (Football Insider)external-link

