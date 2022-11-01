Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.(Sun)
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester United in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford. (Athletic, via Sun)
Chelsea are favourites to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, in the January transfer window. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Everton and NewcastleUnited are monitoring 21-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. (CBS Sports)
Unai Emery has signed a deal at least four-and-a-half years long, the longest managerial contract in Aston Villa's history, as he prepares to officially start work this week. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea have launched a £30m bid to sign Brighton and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27. (FourFourTwo)
Barcelona are looking at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, 40, as a potential replacement for their Spanish manager Xavi Hernandez, 42. (Sport)
Arsenal and Chelsea's hopes of signing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha have been boosted, as the 29-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension at Crystal Palace despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 32, has still not decided whether he will retire or extend his Real Madrid contract next summer. (ESPN)
Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor for the Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 31. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 30, is set to earn a one-year contract extension worth more than £3m. (Mirror)
Leeds United are willing to listen to offers for English midfielder Adam Forshaw, 31, in January. (Football Insider)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment