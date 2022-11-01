Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.(Sun) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester United in order to extend his stay at Old Trafford. (Athletic, via Sun) external-link

Chelsea are favourites to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, in the January transfer window. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Everton and NewcastleUnited are monitoring 21-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. (CBS Sports) external-link

Unai Emery has signed a deal at least four-and-a-half years long, the longest managerial contract in Aston Villa's history, as he prepares to officially start work this week. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have launched a £30m bid to sign Brighton and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Barcelona are looking at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, 40, as a potential replacement for their Spanish manager Xavi Hernandez, 42. (Sport external-link )

Arsenal and Chelsea's hopes of signing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha have been boosted, as the 29-year-old is yet to agree a contract extension at Crystal Palace despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail) external-link

Wednesday's quiz Can you name these seven Premier League players

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 32, has still not decided whether he will retire or extend his Real Madrid contract next summer. (ESPN) external-link

Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor for the Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 31. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 30, is set to earn a one-year contract extension worth more than £3m. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds United are willing to listen to offers for English midfielder Adam Forshaw, 31, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Metro back page