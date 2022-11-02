Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, is wanted by Atletico Madrid. The four-time Premier League winner, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, could cost as much as £86m. The 21-year-old has helped his club qualify for the Champions League last 16. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United have made England midfielder Jude Bellingham their top transfer target as Erik ten Hag eyes a £100m deal for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund player. (Daily Mirror) external-link

United are "seriously considering" a move for Bayern Munich's Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33. (Media Foot - in French) external-link

However, United are not actively pursuing any incomings in the January transfer window after shattering their summer transfer record with an investment of £225.4m on five players. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Meanwhile, United are planning to trigger a clause in Diogo Dalot's contract to stop the 23-year-old Portugal defender from leaving as a free agent next summer. Barcelona and AC Milan are monitoring Dalot. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, wants to stay at the club despite reported interest from Barcelona. The former Napoli player is out of contract next summer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Tottenham are being tipped to sign Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, who has made just one Premier League start this season. (Express) external-link

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Benfica's Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, 27, in the summer but had another priority. (CaughtOffside on Twitter) external-link

Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he is close to signing a new contract with the Premier League leaders after scoring five times in 12 top-flight games this season. (Mirror) external-link

Lionel Messi does not want to leave Paris St-Germain without winning a major trophy and the Argentina forward, 35, is discussing extending his contract beyond the end of the season. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds are interested in signing 25-year-old Senegal forward Boulaye Dia, who is on loan in Serie A at Salernitana from Spanish side Villarreal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, subscription required) external-link

Thursday's Daily Mail back page