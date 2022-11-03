Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, who was a summer target for Manchester United. (Cedena SER via Express) external-link

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 29, in January. (Il Giorno via Express) external-link

Leicester City have been scouting Lorient's French midfielder Enzo le Fee, 22, as a possible replacement for Belgium's Youri Tielemans, 25, who was linked with a summer move to Arsenal. (90min) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he "will look at everything" regarding January reinforcements as the Gunners aim to maintain a title challenge. (Express) external-link

Arteta wants to bring players of "another level" to Arsenal in January, with Orlando City's Uruguay winger Facundo Torres, 22, and Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, topping their list of targets. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are confident England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, will extend their contracts with the club. They are among several players whose deals expire in the summer, including Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, England left-back Luke Shaw, 27, and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa have made Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, a top target after appointing Unai Emery, his former manager at Villarreal. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham United have joined Southampton, Leicester City and Brentford in tracking Brazil winger Tete, 22, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Sun) external-link

Lionel Messi's new Paris St-Germain contract includes a clause that allows the Argentina forward, 35, to put international priorities before his club's in the run-up to what is expected to be his last World Cup. (TN via Express) external-link

Liverpool are preparing to open talks on a new contract with Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31. (Football Insider) external-link

Netherlands winger Anwar el Ghazi, 27, says he misses playing in England after leaving Aston Villa for PSV Eindhoven in the summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Wolves hope to appoint Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new manager on 13 November, the day after they play Arsenal in their final match before the World Cup break. (Mail) external-link

