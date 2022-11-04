Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after forging a close relationship with the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says transfer speculation will not distract Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. The 29-year-old's contract runs out in the summer. (Press Association via Mail) external-link

Barcelona plan to sign a new centre-back in January to replace the retiring Gerard Pique, with Spain and Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez, 31, at the top of their list. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Manchester United have scouted Porto's Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, at least half a dozen times this season as manager Erik ten Hag considers his long-term options in goal. (90min) external-link

Ten Hag will not write off Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, saying he knows the 25-year-old can do better. (The Athletic) external-link

Wolves are set to appoint former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui, 56, as their new head coach within the next 24-48 hours. (Express & Star) external-link

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Newcastle, is unlikely to be allowed to leave the Foxes in January despite the 25-year-old being able to depart on a free when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

From serving fried chicken to fans' favourite Afghanistan winger Maziar Kouhyar eyes FA Cup dream with York City

Inter Milan are battling to keep Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar after it emerged the Premier League's elite are ready to make a move for the 27-year-old if he decides to leave Inter. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United will listen to offers for English centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Southampton all showed interest in signing in-form Miguel Almiron before the 28-year-old Paraguayan midfielder opted to join Newcastle United in 2019. (ABC Cardinal via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Napoli's 21-year-old Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is likely to cost around 100m euros (£87m) and will not be available in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea right-back Reece James, 22, is confident he will be fit enough to be picked in England's World Cup squad following a knee injury. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester City have opened talks with Chelsea's academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell, 18, with a view to signing the English teenager when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Evening Standard) external-link

Saturday's Star back page