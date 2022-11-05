Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, VAR, Rangers, Davis, Dundee Utd,
Former Celtic captain Paul Lambert has faith Ange Postecoglou will find the right players to progress in the Champions League (Daily Record).
Celtic forward Sead Haksabanovic says he and his team-mates "never stop believing" when they go behind in games, after another late surge brought victory against Dundee United (Scottish Sun).
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says everyone at the club is behind manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst despite a bumpy start to the season (Herald).
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou launched a scathing attack on the way VAR is being used in Scottish football after becoming frustrated with lengthy delays during his side's 4-2 win over Dundee United (Scotsman).
Dundee United boss Liam Fox has described Kyogo's pivotal goal for Celtic as "unacceptable" after his side's performance at Parkhead was undone by a defensive lapse (Courier).
Celtic have agreed a deal with bookmaker William Hill to operate in-stadium betting facilities at Celtic Park (Football Insider).
