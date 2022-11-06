Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal remain interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (CaughtOffside) external-link

RB Leipzig's France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, would be willing to wait for Real Madrid before deciding upon a move to Chelsea. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are working on new deals for France defender William Saliba, 21, England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has said Leeds made an offer of £30m plus £11m in bonuses for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, last summer. (ESPN - in Dutch) external-link

Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22, is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, 26, remains available for World Cup selection for England despite being under FA investigation over a betting probe. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 29, is refusing to speculate on his future despite his contract coming to an end in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham are plotting a January move for Blackburn Rovers and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds are leading the race to sign Birmingham's 18-year-old midfielder English midfielder George Hall. (Sun) external-link

I Sport back page