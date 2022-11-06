Monday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Southampton have decided to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday left the club in the relegation zone. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun)
Arsenal remain interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (CaughtOffside)
RB Leipzig's France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, would be willing to wait for Real Madrid before deciding upon a move to Chelsea. (El Nacional - in Spanish)
Arsenal are working on new deals for France defender William Saliba, 21, England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Fabrizio Romano)
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has said Leeds made an offer of £30m plus £11m in bonuses for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, last summer. (ESPN - in Dutch)
Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22, is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal. (GiveMeSport)
Brentford striker Ivan Toney, 26, remains available for World Cup selection for England despite being under FA investigation over a betting probe. (Sun)
Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 29, is refusing to speculate on his future despite his contract coming to an end in the summer. (Sky Sports)
West Ham are plotting a January move for Blackburn Rovers and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 23. (Football Insider)
Leeds are leading the race to sign Birmingham's 18-year-old midfielder English midfielder George Hall. (Sun)
