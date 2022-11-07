Close menu

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Jones, Gakpo, Leao, Choupo-Moting

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund for £87m as a parting gift before their sale of the club. (Marca, via FourFourTwo)external-link

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing Bellingham, while Chelsea are not one of the sides he wants to join. (TeamTalk)external-link

FSG will make a significant profit on their investment, but Liverpool's valuation is less than the price Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea for earlier this year. (Star)external-link

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is among those who could purchase Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is set to become the new manager at Southampton after the Premier League club sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday. (Mail)external-link

Southampton are admirers of Brentford boss Thomas Frank and also discussed River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo. (Guardian)external-link

More than half the Premier League had representatives watching Ajax against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, with PSV's Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, among those in action. (90min)external-link

Chelsea's hopes of signing AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, have been boosted because of ongoing complications in the player's contract extension negotiations. (Sky Italy, via Mirror)external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are considering a move for Lille's 22-year-old Canada striker Jonathan David. (GiveMeSport, via TeamTalk)external-link

Premier League leaders Arsenal are prepared to spend in the January transfer window to maintain their title challenge. (90min)external-link

Manchester United want to sign Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January but the 33-year-old wants to stay at the Bundesliga club. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

Brentford first-team analyst and set-piece specialist Jack Wilson is leaving the Bees to join Premier League champions Manchester City. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tuesday's back pages: Mirror - 'Unleash sell'
Tuesday's back pages: Mirror - 'Unleash sell'
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport