Giovanni van Bronckhorst's former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat says the club's board owe the current boss more time to turn around the club's fortunes. (Record) external-link

Manager Van Bronckhorst has the backing of the Rangers board for now, despite Sunday's loss to St Johnstone leaving the side seven points off Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Sean Dyche and Ralph Hassenhuttl would relish the Rangers job is Van Bronckhorst is sacked, says former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas. (Record) external-link

Celtic's Matt O'Riley has missed out on Denmark's initial World Cup squad. (Sun) external-link

But fellow Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and six other Scottish-based players are in Australia's World Cup squad, as is former Scotland cap Jason Cummings. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Mooy says featuring in the Champions League for Celtic has been good preparation for the World Cup with Australia. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson believes striker Kevin Nisbet is ready to feature as a substitute after a long-term knee injury but will not be risked until after the World Cup break. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin defends Luis Lopes and insists the winger is not a cheat. (Sun) external-link

Goodwin believes the Scottish Premiership should ban artificial pitches. (Record) external-link

Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos says playing on Livingston's synthetic surface is "no big deal" for him. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Roos urges Aberdeen to take their home form on the road. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Andy Halliday jokes he may push for a goal bonus in any future contract at the club after scoring four goals in four games. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Graham Carey believes St Johnstone can get even better after beating Rangers on Sunday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Louis Moult admits he was "losing sleep" over getting his first goal since returning to Motherwell before netting in Sunday's loss at Hearts. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Defender Charlie Mulgrew is expected to become Dundee United's first team coach. (Courier - subscription required) external-link