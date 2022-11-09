Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England manager Gareth Southgate has told injured Chelsea defender Reece James, 22, he will not be in his 26-man World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday afternoon. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness) external-link

Tottenham are looking to replace 35-year-old France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris next summer. (TeamTalk) external-link

Tottenham are keen on Sporting Lisbon's 23-year-old English midfielder Marcus Edwards, who came through the youth ranks at Spurs. (Record via Sport Witness) external-link

Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, as a replacement for 37-year-old Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo in January. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy Liverpool as the business empire no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph) external-link

Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy Liverpool despite failing to finalise a deal in 2007. (Arabian Business) external-link

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has requested information about buying Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona are considering signing Crystal Palace's 29-year-old Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, although the 27-year-old is hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Football Transfers) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, has held positive talks over a move to Arsenal in January. (Fabrizio Romano via Mail) external-link

Juventus are set to compete with Barcelona for the signing of Chelsea's 30-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho, who is out of contract next summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have scouted Blackburn's 23-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, although a host of Premier League clubs are interested in a January move. (90 Min) external-link

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, 28, will demand to leave in January, with Manchester United and Tottenham monitoring the Netherlands international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo via Express) external-link

Liverpool have sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's 21-year-old Danish winger Gustav Isaksen, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladet via Express) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star) external-link

Arsenal are weighing up whether to loan out Brazilian winger Marquinhos in January. The 19-year-old has made only one Premier League appearance since joining this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Leeds' Scottish midfielder Stuart McKinstry, 20, is wanted by Burnley. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds are at the front of a queue of clubs chasing Birmingham's 19-year-old English midfielder George Hall. (Mail) external-link

