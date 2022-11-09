Wednesday's gossip: James, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England manager Gareth Southgate has told injured Chelsea defender Reece James, 22, he will not be in his 26-man World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday afternoon. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle have a clear run at signing summer target Yannick Carrasco in January as Atletico Madrid are likely to sell the 29-year-old Belgium winger. (Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness)
Tottenham are looking to replace 35-year-old France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris next summer. (TeamTalk)
Tottenham are keen on Sporting Lisbon's 23-year-old English midfielder Marcus Edwards, who came through the youth ranks at Spurs. (Record via Sport Witness)
Manchester United have identified Bayern Munich and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, as a replacement for 37-year-old Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo in January. (Sky Sports Germany)
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos has ruled itself out of the running to buy Liverpool as the business empire no longer sees value in buying a top Premier League team. (Telegraph)
Dubai International Capital are interested in a move to buy Liverpool despite failing to finalise a deal in 2007. (Arabian Business)
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has requested information about buying Liverpool. (Mail)
Barcelona are considering signing Crystal Palace's 29-year-old Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha. (Sport - in Spanish)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen on Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, although the 27-year-old is hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Football Transfers)
Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, has held positive talks over a move to Arsenal in January. (Fabrizio Romano via Mail)
Juventus are set to compete with Barcelona for the signing of Chelsea's 30-year-old Italy midfielder Jorginho, who is out of contract next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United have scouted Blackburn's 23-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, although a host of Premier League clubs are interested in a January move. (90 Min)
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, 28, will demand to leave in January, with Manchester United and Tottenham monitoring the Netherlands international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo via Express)
Liverpool have sent scouts to look at Midtjylland's 21-year-old Danish winger Gustav Isaksen, with a view to a January transfer. (Ekstra Bladet via Express)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says not signing Son Heung-min when he was Borussia Dortmund manager is "one of the big mistakes in my life". (Star)
Arsenal are weighing up whether to loan out Brazilian winger Marquinhos in January. The 19-year-old has made only one Premier League appearance since joining this summer. (Evening Standard)
Leeds' Scottish midfielder Stuart McKinstry, 20, is wanted by Burnley. (Football Insider)
Leeds are at the front of a queue of clubs chasing Birmingham's 19-year-old English midfielder George Hall. (Mail)
