Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News external-link )

However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail external-link )

Manchester United are also interested in signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, from Benfica. (Record via Mail external-link )

Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund's German striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, who has six goals in 13 games this season. (Bild via Sporting Witness external-link ).

The owners of Newcastle United are prepared to spend another £70m on transfers this summer to continue their squad overhaul. (Sun external-link )

Bayern Munich are unconvinced on the prospect of signing England and Tottenham forward Harry Kane despite reports last month suggesting the 29-year-old was the German club's number on priority. (Bild, via The Sun external-link )

Newcastle are set to make an offer for Velez Sarsfield's 19-year-old Argentinian holding midfielder Maximo Perrone 'in the next few days'. (Express external-link )

Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Pellistri, 20, wants to leave Manchester United permanently after completing a loan spell at Spanish side Alaves. (Mail external-link )

Antonio Conte expects to stay at Tottenham and will sign a new contract, claims his assistant Cristian Stellini. (Evening Standard external-link )

Borussia Monchengladbach's Frenchmidfielder Kouadio 'Manu' Kone is a target for West Ham in January. (Bild external-link - in German)

Arsenal would be willing to pay Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of £56m for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk with the Gunners appearing to be at the front of the queue for the 21-year-old. (Give Me Sport external-link )

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is interested in bringing Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez, 32, and Dominican striker Mariano Diaz, 29, from Real Madrid to Molineux. (Goal external-link )

Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez, 27. (SportWitness external-link )

Newcastle are interested in Real Betis's French forward Nabil Fekir, 29, with the fee said to be around €50m. (Mundo Deportivo external-link )

