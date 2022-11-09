Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News)
However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
Manchester United are also interested in signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, from Benfica. (Record via Mail)
Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund's German striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 17, who has six goals in 13 games this season. (Bild via Sporting Witness).
The owners of Newcastle United are prepared to spend another £70m on transfers this summer to continue their squad overhaul. (Sun)
Bayern Munich are unconvinced on the prospect of signing England and Tottenham forward Harry Kane despite reports last month suggesting the 29-year-old was the German club's number on priority. (Bild, via The Sun)
Newcastle are set to make an offer for Velez Sarsfield's 19-year-old Argentinian holding midfielder Maximo Perrone 'in the next few days'. (Express)
Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Pellistri, 20, wants to leave Manchester United permanently after completing a loan spell at Spanish side Alaves. (Mail)
Antonio Conte expects to stay at Tottenham and will sign a new contract, claims his assistant Cristian Stellini. (Evening Standard)
Borussia Monchengladbach's Frenchmidfielder Kouadio 'Manu' Kone is a target for West Ham in January. (Bild - in German)
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
Arsenal would be willing to pay Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of £56m for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk with the Gunners appearing to be at the front of the queue for the 21-year-old. (Give Me Sport)
New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is interested in bringing Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez, 32, and Dominican striker Mariano Diaz, 29, from Real Madrid to Molineux. (Goal)
Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez, 27. (SportWitness)
Newcastle are interested in Real Betis's French forward Nabil Fekir, 29, with the fee said to be around €50m. (Mundo Deportivo)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment