Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) external-link

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham and former club Manchester United, wants to leave Barcelona on a free transfer in January. (Mundo Deportivo via Express) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, says he wants to write his name in the history books of home city club Paris St-Germain rather than move abroad to win the Champions League. (Sports Illustrated) external-link

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he wants Portugal striker Joao Felix to stay at the club, despite the 23-year-old being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Fichajes) external-link

Chelsea have hosted 16-year-old Palmeiras striker Endrick and his family at their training ground as they try to beat Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid to the Brazilian's signing. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are planning moves for Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and 21-year-old midfielder Danilo, who plays for Brazil and Palmerias, in January. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United are planning a move for 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has also been linked with Arsenal. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United will listen to offers for left-sided Scottish winger Matt Ritchie in January, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe giving the green light to the club letting the 33-year-old leave. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth are exploring a move for former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, 67, to take over as permanent manager following the sacking of Scott Parker in August. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Wayne Rooney says Roy Keane would not have accepted the sort of behaviour he has defended from 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo at former club Manchester United this season. (Talksport) external-link

