England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real Madrid having doubts about signing the 30-year-old South Korea international. (El Nacional) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says talks are taking place with forward Roberto Firmino about extending the 31-year-old's contract at the club, with the Brazil international's current deal running out in the summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester United keeper David de Gea, 32, will have to take a pay cut of at least £100,000-a-week if he wants to extend his stay with the club. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Brighton and Spain keeper Robert Sanchez, 24, is being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven in the summer, says he will be "ready to take that next step" at the end of the season and that it would be an "honour" to play for any of "Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool". (NOS, via Goal) external-link

Palmeiras have turned down an offer from Paris St-Germain for Brazilian forward Endrick. The 16-year-old's preferred destination is Chelsea, with the Stamford Bridge club willing to meet the teenager's 60m euro release clause. (ESPN Brazil) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to replace Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone if the Spanish club decide to part ways with their Argentine. (Fichajes) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, either "proves himself" or "he goes". (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa are targeting a move for 23-year-old Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze, who plays for new manager Unai Emery's former side Villarreal. (Football Insider) external-link

Birmingham City will try to turn 22-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson's season-long loan move from Wolves into a permanent move during January. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Juventus have met with the agent of 27-year-old Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while they are also interested in signing either Roma's 27-year-old Dutch full-back Rick Karsdorp or Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain defender Alvaro Odriozola. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Inter Milan are keen on signing Spanish left-back Jesus Vazquez, 19, from Valencia and Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

