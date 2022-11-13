Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City in January, are also looking at Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona failed to make it into the last 16 of the Champions League but the Nou Camp club's president Joan Laporta says he has not questioned Xavi's position as manager. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to sign two players from Real Madrid - Belgium winger Eden Hazard, 31, and Spain defender Nacho Fernandez, 32. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan are aiming to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign their 29-year-old Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

AC Milan will not consider offers of less than 100m euros (£87.5m) for Portugal forward Rafael Leao in January as they struggle to make progress in talks to agree a contract extension with the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Roma director Tiago Pinto "cannot accept" England manager Gareth Southgate's reasoning in leaving striker Tammy Abraham, 25, out of his squad for the 2022 World Cup. (DAZN, via Football Italia) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, who left Chelsea to join Real Madrid in the summer, says Barcelona tried to sign him but moving to the Nou Camp side was not a possibility for the 29-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is close to signing a contract extension until 2026 with French champions Paris St-Germain.(Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko's contract with Inter Milan runs out next summer and the 36-year-old says he wants to stay with the Serie A side. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

