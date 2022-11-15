Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are planning on replacing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, with 23-year-old Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror) external-link

United boss Erik ten Hag says Ronaldo should not play for Manchester United again following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. (ESPN external-link )

MLS side Inter Miami, part-owned by former Red Devils winger David Beckham, have held talks about signing Ronaldo. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard, 26, has said he would be open to joining AC Milan from Bayern Munich despite the France defender being heavily linked with the Red Devils. (Football Italia external-link )

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, with Inter Milan hoping the 27-year-old will sign a new deal. (90min external-link )

Everton have no plans to sack manager Frank Lampard during the World Cup break and intend to give him time to turn their season around (Football Insider) external-link

Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, says he could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season despite having another year left on his contract. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says defender Kim Min-jae has a release clause in his contract valid for 15 days in July. The 26-year-old South Korea international has been linked with Manchester United. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the Spanish giants will not be able to sign any players in January as things stand. (Football Espana) external-link

Manchester City could make a move for Germany midfielder Tony Kroos but Real Madrid are hopeful that the 33-year-old will renew his contract. (Sport external-link )

Leicester, Everton and Brighton are all interested in signing Lens and France goalkeeper Brice Samba, 28. (90min external-link )

Liverpool's former England youth international midfielder Fabio Carvalho, 20, has quit Portugal Under-21s by text message. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham have told manager David Moyes that his job is safe for now after his side lost their ninth game of the season on Saturday. (90min external-link )

Brighton are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine central defender Mykola Matviyenko, 26. (Sky Sports external-link )

