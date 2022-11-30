BBC Sport World Cup Jumpers Giveaway - Privacy information

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

To celebrate World Cup 2022 the BBC is giving away twenty (20) specially designed Christmas jumpers.

Simply fill out the registration form by 12:00 on Monday 5th December 2022. Winning entries will be selected at random.

The BBC will collect the personal data via an online platform used by the BBC.

We may ask winners to send us a photo of them in their jumpers for promotional purposes to feature on the BBC website and on the BBC's social media sites.

What personal data will the BBC collect?

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the giveaway.

The BBC will collect and process the following personal data about you:

Full name

Email address

Contact telephone number

If you win the competition, we will also collect your postal address so that we can send you your prize. We may also ask you for a photograph of you in your jumper.

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The lawful basis on which the BBC processes the personal data is the performance of its public task. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates, and entertains.

Sharing your personal data

The BBC works with our approved third-party providers who help us to provide some of our services. These partners only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC.

We may share personal data with a third party where required or permitted by law.

Retaining your personal data

We keep records of the winners for two (2) years for auditing and compliance purposes.

If a photo of you in your Christmas jumper is used for BBC content, this will be retained and archived in perpetuity by the BBC.

We keep all other personal data for one (1) month after the competition is finished.

Your personal data will be stored in the UK and the EEA.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law:

You can request a copy of the personal data the BBC stores about you.

You have the right to request that we rectify any inaccurate or incomplete personal data that we hold about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted, however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data, or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our, Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/ external-link .

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.