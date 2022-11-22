Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is torn between moving to Newcastle United or Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr following the 37-year-old's exit from Manchester United by mutual consent. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have saved about £15.5m in wages after coming to a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to end his contract before it runs out in the summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are set to open talks over Ronaldo as co-owner Todd Boehly sees the appeal of signing the Portuguese on a free transfer, although manager Graham Potter is less convinced. (CBS, via Sun) external-link

Chelsea and Newcastle are thought to have distanced themselves from moves for Ronaldo, while Inter Miami are understood to be looking elsewhere. (Telegraph) external-link

Ronaldo's goals during his second spell at Manchester United have cost the club £1.2m each. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are considering a January move for Palmeiras' Brazilian forward Danilo, 21. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are willing to pay Borussia Monchengladbach £10m in January to sign France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, whose contract expires next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a two-year contract extension to 2025. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, says Liverpool made the first move for him but he was intent on moving to Real Madrid from Monaco this summer once the Spanish side came in for him. (Le Parisien, via 90 Min) external-link

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, has said he is uncertain of his future at Barcelona, having emerged as a target for former club Manchester United in the summer transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

A Barcelona adviser has hit back at a suggestion from Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong that the club's board leaked the contract details for the Netherlands midfielder, 25, last summer. (Mirror) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 has started - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Wednesday, 23 November (all times GMT)

Group F: Morocco v Croatia (10:00) - ITV

Group E: Germany v Japan (13:00) - ITV

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica (16:00) - ITV

Group F: Belgium v Canada (19:00) - BBC

