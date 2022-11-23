Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford, where he left in 2017. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United have no interest in signing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after his departure from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for Ronaldo now he is a free agent, despite previous interest. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are discussing whether to replace Ronaldo permanently in January or hold off until the summer and bring in a short-term loan signing, like they did with Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo in 2020. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United believe their global fanbase will lure potential Liverpool buyers to Old Trafford. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for Manchester United. The British billionaire previously said he would be interested in buying the club, but then said in October the Glazer family had told him they did not want to sell. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former Manchester United winger David Beckham is open to holding talks with potential bidders for the club. (Financial Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United want Bayer Leverkusen and France attacker Moussa Diaby, 23, to take Anthony Martial's place in the squad. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to miss out on January transfer target Konrad Laimer as the RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder, 25, wants to join Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Leeds United have been in contact with AC Milan asking to be kept informed over the status of Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, 21. (TeamTalk) external-link

West Ham expect to lose England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, to a Champions League club next year, regardless of what the Hammers achieve this season. (Football Insider) external-link

Spain forward Marco Asensio, 26, says he wants to stay at Real Madrid, despite his contract expiring at the end of the season. (Radio Marca) external-link

Barcelona have told coach Xavi they can only make new signings in January if players leave first. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France striker Marcus Thuram, 25. (AS, via Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes. (Football Insider) external-link

