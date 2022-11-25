Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have held talks about re-signing former player Memphis Depay from Barcelona, who may even cancel his contract to get the 28-year-old Netherlands forward off their books. (Sky Germany) external-link

Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the race for Palmeiras' Brazilian striker Endrick despite Paris St-Germain making an opening bid for the 16-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sampdoria could cancel Harry Winks' season-long loan from Tottenham early, with the 26-year-old England midfielder yet to play for the club because of an ankle injury. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi, 26, is set to sign a new three-and-a-half year deal at Everton worth £100,000 per week. (Sun) external-link

Everton would be willing to allow Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 28, and Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 29, to leave if a bid comes in for either player in January. (GiveMeSport) external-link

The Premier League will not follow Fifa's ultra-strict approach to injury-time, which has seen a number of matches last more than 100 minutes, when the league resumes after the World Cup. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old France striker Moussa Diaby. (Fichajes) external-link

West Ham are willing to sell Vladimir Coufal in January and will accept offers of £6m for the 30-year-old Czech Republic full-back. (Football Insider) external-link

Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, has no interest in buying Manchester United despite earlier reports suggesting the 86-year-old was ready to make a bid for the Red Devils. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has asked the club to extend the contract of 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets for one more season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Real Betis are considering a move for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, whose contract at Wolves expires at the end of the season. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure, 41, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal to become manager of Championship side Wigan. (Football Insider) external-link

