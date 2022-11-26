Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) external-link

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are yet to open talks with England captain and forward Harry Kane over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2024. Spurs will have to offer the 29-year-old an "extraordinary" deal to keep him. (Football Insider) external-link

Manager Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to make a January signing to replace Ronaldo after his departure. The club's shortlist includes PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, and AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool are also prepared to spend big on a signing in January, despite the ongoing uncertainty around the club's ownership. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have fallen behind in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has confirmed a number of clubs in the United States' top flight are interested in signing Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, when his Paris St-Germain contract expires at the end of the season. (90min) external-link

Barcelona's 19-year-old Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde has named Manchester United as the club he would like to play for other than his La Liga side. (Mundo Deportivo on TikTok - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are considering a move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 24, after the World Cup. (CBS, via Express) external-link

West Ham and Everton have joined the chase for the signature of 18-year-old Colombia winger Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, but Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United, Everton, West Ham and Leicester City are among the clubs keen on Senegal forward Boulaye Dia. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal. (CBS) external-link

Leicester, Brighton and Nottingham Forest want to sign Huddersfield's French midfielder Etienne Camara, 19. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi says he has personally spoken to 16-year-old Palmeiras sensation Endrick in a bid to convince the Brazilian striker to join the La Liga club. (ESPN) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The World Cup in Qatar has started - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Sunday, 27 November (all times GMT)

Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10:00) - ITV

Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00) - BBC

Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00) - BBC

Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00) - BBC