Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid would be willing to sell Joao Felix for 100m euros (£86m) after signing the Portugal forward, 23, for 126m euros (£113m) in 2019. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are keen, but face competition from Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich in a bid to sign Felix in January. (Mail) external-link

PSG will also offer Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, a formal contract extension after the World Cup. (Goal) external-link

Al Hilal want to beat Saudi rivals Al-Nassr to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after the Portugal forward's departure from Manchester United. (Express) external-link

Chelsea remain in negotiations with RB Leipzig over signing Josko Gvardiol and the Croatia defender, 20, has said "maybe one day I will be there". (Athletic, via 90 Min) external-link

Atletico Madrid have made an enquiry about Leicester's Turkey centre-half Caglar Soyuncu, 26. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Friday's World Cup quiz Can you name these seven players?

Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer says they have a "good relationship" with former boss and current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds will not get any "gifts" if they want to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from the German club. (Vietnam News) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has indicated he wants to leave West Ham, saying he wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League. (Guardian) external-link

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, 28, from Palmeiras. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are rivalling Newcastle United to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18, from Vasco da Gama. (90 Min) external-link

Barcelona's summer signing Franck Kessie does not feel comfortable at the club, who would consider selling the Ivory Coast midfielder, 25, for as little as 10m euros (£8.6m). (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are interested in Brazilian Endrick, 16, but will not enter a bid for the Palmeiras forward this season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have held talks over terminating Billy Koumetio's season-long loan deal with Austria Vienna as they have given the French centre-back, 20, little game time. (Football Insider) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The World Cup in Qatar is well under way - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Friday, 2 December

Group H: South Korea v Portugal (15:00) - BBC

Group H: Ghana v Uruguay (15:00) - BBC

Group G: Cameroon v Brazil (19:00) - ITV

Group G: Serbia v Switzerland (19:00) - ITV

Back page of the Daily Star