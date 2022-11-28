Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig on a long-term deal, which is worth more than 60m euros. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he is close to doing so. (ESPN) external-link

Roma are considering making a move for Leicester City and Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are unwilling to let United States winger Christian Pulisic leave on a loan deal this winter and would prefer a permanent move for the 24-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Brighton have opened talks with Norwegian side Molde to sign 19-year-old Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker to the starting line-up for the Three Lions' final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich believe they have finalised an agreement to sign RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25. (90min) external-link

Sunderland are among a number of Championship clubs chasing Aston Villa's English striker Cameron Archer, 20, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are open to recalling on-loan players in the January transfer window, including English right-back Ethan Laird, 21, at QPR, 19-year-old Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Birmingham City and Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, 20, from Sunderland. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

