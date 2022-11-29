Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are working to bring Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to the club in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over their 26-year-old Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) external-link

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, and Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, futures at Chelsea are in doubt as the club is considering bringing in a new first-choice goalkeeper next summer. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says his club will not be signing Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, in January following his departure from Manchester United. (Sky Germany, via Mirror) external-link

Kahn also says the Bundesliga club will sit down with Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, to discuss a new deal after the World Cup, with his current contract set to expire in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Roma are willing to sell 25-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former England midfielder Joe Cole says the Netherlands and PSV forward Cody Gakpo, 23, will be "on the databases for all the top clubs" after his starring role for his country at the World Cup. (ITV, via TalkSPORT) external-link

Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is interested in the vacant Queens Park Rangers job after Michael Beale left the role for Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Inter Milan are considering making a bid to sign Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, next summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham have told Irish midfielder Conor Coventry, 22, that he is free to find a new club ahead of the January window. (Football Insider) external-link

