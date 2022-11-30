Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC following his exit from Manchester United, which would see him earn £150m per season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Ronaldo is close to agreeing a deal with the Saudi club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

However, it is thought the Portugal star still wants to play Champions League football and has not yet accepted the offer. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brighton and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, could move to Villarreal on a loan deal in January. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, is interested in joining MLS side Inter Miami when his Barcelona contract expires in June. (Mirror) external-link

Daily World Cup quiz Can you name these seven players?

Los Angeles FC forward Gareth Bale, 33, will make a decision on his club future by February after telling Wales he is ready to continue playing with them. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have identified Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, as a candidate to replace Julian Ward as sporting director at Anfield. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

The agent of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, who moved from AC Milan to Barcelona in July, has ruled out a potential return to Italy amid reports of Inter Milan making a bid for the 25-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 15-year-old Scottish defender Jack Wylie from Rangers. (Mirror) external-link

Barca's sporting director of football Jordi Cruyff says the Spanish giants have been tracking 22-year-old Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

How to follow the Fifa World Cup on the BBC

The World Cup in Qatar is well under way - and BBC Sport has you covered with all the fixture and TV information.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

There will be coverage of all 64 matches on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with a World Cup Daily podcast.

Thursday, 1 December (all times GMT)

Group F: Canada v Morocco (15:00) - BBC Two

Group F: Croatia v Belgium (15:00) - BBC One

Group E: Costa Rica v Germany (19:00) - ITV

Group C: Japan v Spain (19:00) - ITV

