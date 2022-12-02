Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea will pay 70m euros (£60m) to sign France striker Christopher Nkunku, 25, from RB Leipzig in July on a contract until 2028. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Real Madrid would still be willing to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain, but only if certain conditions are met. (Sport, via 90 Min) external-link

Mbappe met with Robert Lewandowski last summer in a bid to convince the Poland striker, 34, to join him at PSG instead of signing for Barcelona. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is 'very tempted' about joining Chelsea after leaving Manchester United. (Calciomercato, via Express) external-link

Canada's Lille forward Jonathan David, 22, has admitted playing in the Premier League remains a dream of his. (Independent - subscription required) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have been in contact with Club Pachuca over a potential move for Luis Chavez after watching the 26-year-old midfielder impress at the World Cup for Mexico. (90 Min) external-link

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is considering retiring from international football at the age of 31 after Belgium's early World Cup exit. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, 71, has hinted at the possibility of taking the Belgium job, with Roberto Martinez having ended his six-year tenure. (Mail) external-link

German manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in succeeding Hansi Flick if he is sacked as Germany coach after failing to reach the last 16, as he "intends to fulfil" his Liverpool contract, which runs until 2026. (Sky Sport - in German) external-link

Director of research Ian Graham is the latest member of Liverpool's backroom staff to leave the club and they fear he will now join Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are 'likely' to only sell part of the club as talks over a £4bn deal increase. (Star) external-link

