Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the signing of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) external-link

Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has still not decided whether to accept a £173m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United forward, 37, will only determine his future after the World Cup. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Tottenham and Chelsea's interest in RB Leipzig's Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, is growing before the January transfer window. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

If Barcelona do not make an approach for Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier then the Belgium right-back, 31, will listen to offers from other interested clubs including AC Milan, Juventus, Manchester United and two London clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid's Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, 23, is set to join Wolves in the January transfer window. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says the club was "so close" to signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in August, and Manchester United are now set to follow up their interest in the Netherlands striker, 23, in January. (90 Min) external-link

After helping the Netherlands reach the World Cup quarter-finals, Gakpo is not thinking about his future until "maybe when we are champions". (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are willing to pay the £51.4m release clause for Real Sociedad's Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 23. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan want to sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, on loan for another season from Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Flamengo are monitoring the situation of Tottenham's Lucas Moura after his former club Sao Paulo were unable to agree a deal for the former Brazil forward, 30. (Bolavip - in Portuguese) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong held talks with both Manchester City and Paris St-Germain before eventually leaving Ajax for Barcelona in 2019. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi "doesn't think" the club will make any new signings in January. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Leeds United are weighing up a January bid to bring New Zealand striker Chris Wood, 30, back to the club from Newcastle United. Wood left Elland Road for Burnley in 2017. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is being considered to replace Diego Alonso as the next Uruguay manager. (TyC Sports - in Spanish) external-link

