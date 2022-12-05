An expanded Footes Lane stadium will host athletics events at the 2023 Island Games

Guernsey is on course to deliver a successful 2023 Island Games, according to the event's lead organiser.

Games director Julia Bowditch says plans for the biennial event, which runs from 8-14 July, are going well.

Guernsey should have hosted the multi-sport event in 2021, but it was postponed by two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Preparations are going really well, we're lucky that all our 14 sports have excellent managers in place," she said.

About 1,000 volunteers have begun training as part of next summer's event, which will see approximately 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials come to the island.

"Due to the shutdown there's been a lot of changes to the way things are done," Bowditch added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Although we had done a lot of work and were ready to host the games, in essence it is like starting all over again as things change.

"The foundations for the plans are in place, but now we're working on making sure we go the extra mile and all the athletes are really warmly welcomed to Guernsey."

Bowditch says there is accommodation in place for all those wanting to attend the games, even though plans to house 700 athletes in a 'glamping village' were scrapped due to a lack of demand.

"We have some really large teams of over 150 and some of the hotels in Guernsey are much smaller, so we wanted to provide the option for the teams where they had the option of all staying together on one site.

"We showed them the glamping option and there was very limited response - their preference was to stay in hotels and self-catering.

"Obviously accommodation is the biggest challenge for any Island Games, and especially for us coming off the pandemic, and our numbers have increased with an extra island [Gozo].

"The islands have been looking forward to having competition, numbers have gone up over the two years, so that has been a bit of a challenge, but we've been working with the islands so they're all currently allocated to an accommodation provider."