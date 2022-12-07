Last updated on .From the section Gossip

PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, says he would "think" about joining Manchester United, but has had no contact from the Premier League club. (NRC - in Dutch) external-link

Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina when the transfer window opens in January. (90min) external-link

AC Milan could be willing to compete with Barcelona for the signing of Arsenal's Brazil midfielder Gabriel Martinelli, 21, should they decide to sell Portugal winger Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal may have to postpone their planned move for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 21, after the injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. (Sun) external-link

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, says he would like to play in the Premier League. The former Manchester United target's contract at Juventus ends in 2023. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to offer Germany forward Jamal Musiala, 19, a new deal. (Bild - in German) external-link

Marseille want to sign Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, from Crystal Palace when his contract expires in 2023. (90min) external-link

Manager Eddie Howe says financial fair play (FFP) may limit Newcastle's spending in the January transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Roma are in advanced talks with the agent of 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay over a move from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix, who wants to leave the club. (TVE, via Mail) external-link

West Ham want to sign a new striker in the January transfer window. (Sun) external-link

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter will discuss a new contract. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal academy boss Per Mertesacker could be hired by Germany's football association to be their new sporting director. (Sky Germany, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are interested in signing 15-year-old Palmeiras and Brazil winger Estevao Willian. (Goal) external-link

