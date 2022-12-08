Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) external-link

United are also working on a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 33, on a free transfer next summer. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid have agreed a six-year deal worth around £62m to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, but the 16-year-old forward will not join the club until July 2024 when he will be aged 18. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

AC Milan are ready to bid for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, 29, who has impressed at the World Cup with Morocco. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia) external-link

AC Milan will give Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, an ultimatum in January - sign a new contract or leave. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports) external-link

Having already scored three goals at the World Cup, England's Rashford says nothing beats scoring for his country. (Mirror) external-link

Al-Khelaifi also said he was confident Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, would extend his stay in Paris when they discuss his future in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal will "look at the options" after Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury at the World Cup in Qatar, says manager Mikel Arteta. (Football London) external-link

Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 26, is Newcastle's top transfer target in January. (90 min) external-link

