Last updated on .

Barcelona could finalise a deal to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, during January depending on the 31-year-old's recovery from a hamstring injury. (Sport) external-link

AC Milan may end their pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, because of the Morocco international's wage demands, although the Italian club remain interested in signing 21-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja from the Blues. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham could look to sign Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan in January. Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 30-year-old, who will be a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave in August but multiple clubs rejected the chance to sign the 37-year-old, who has now left the Old Trafford club, for £80,000-a-week. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae but face competition from Real Madrid for the 26-year-old South Korea international, who has a £38m release clause. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are both interested in signing Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24, from Championship side Sheffield United. (Jeunesfooteux - in French) external-link

Juventus have joined Inter Milan in monitoring the situation of 33-year-old English centre-back Chris Smalling, who could be out of contract at Roma in the summer if he does not accept a proposal to renew or take up an option to extend his deal at the Italian club. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Sevilla are interested in 22-year-old Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who is impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier in January, with Barcelona interested in the 31-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro, 28, is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Ruhr Nachrichten - in German) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes says the club are "very relaxed" about the future of Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong, who has been linked with Manchester United, as the 22-year-old is under contract until 2025. (Sky Deutschland, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

