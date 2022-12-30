Last updated on .From the section Sport

England's European women's football champions will seek to become world champions in the summer

The 2023 sporting calendar features World Cups in women's football and men's rugby union as well as men's and women's Ashes cricket series.

European football champions England will be in Australia and New Zealand for the Women's World Cup from 20 July.

The men's rugby union World Cup in France starts in September.

England's men and women seek to regain the Ashes in June and July, while the men defend their 50-over World Cup title in India in October and November.

In addition, England and Ireland's women play in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

There is also a World Athletics Championship in Budapest and a Netball World Championship in Cape Town.

Glasgow hosts the world's greatest riders competing for 13 titles at the inaugural World Cycling Championships in August.

The autumn features back-to-back Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup competitions, with Europe's women seeking to retain their trophy in Spain and Europe's men bidding to regain the cup from the United States.

25 sporting highlights in 2023

10-26 February: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

4 February-18 March: Rugby Union - Six Nations (Women's Six Nations 25 March-29 April)

15 April: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

15 April-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

14 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

3 June: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium (also Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park)

10 June: Football - Champions League final, Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul (women's final on 3 June in Eindhoven)

16 June-31 July: Cricket - Men's Ashes

22 June-18 July: Cricket - Women's Ashes

1-23 July: Cycling - Tour de France (women's Tour 23-30 July)

3-16 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

8-17 July: Para-athletics - World Championships, Paris

9 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

20-23 July: Golf - Open Championship, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake (Women's Open 10-13 August at Walton Heath)

20 July-20 August: Football - Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand

28 July-6 August: Netball - World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa

31 July-6 August: Para-swimming - World Championships, Manchester

August (dates TBC): Cricket - The Hundred

3-13 August: Cycling - World Championships, Glasgow

19-27 August: Athletics - World Championships, Budapest

8 September to 28 October: Rugby Union - World Cup, France

12 September: Football - 150th anniversary match: Scotland v England, Hampden Park

22-24 September: Golf - Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Malaga, Spain

29 September-1 October: Golf - Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

October-November (dates TBC): Cricket - Men's World Cup, India

2023 calendar month by month

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Some events and fixtures have yet to be announced or confirmed.

January

3: Darts - World Championship final, Alexandra Palace, London

6-9: Football - FA Cup third round

8-15: Snooker - The Masters, Alexandra Palace, London

10-11: Football - League Cup quarter-finals

11, 14 & 15: Netball - England v Jamaica series

13-15: Golf - Hero Cup: Continental Europe v Great Britain & Ireland, Abu Dhabi Golf Club

13-29: Hockey - Men's World Cup, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha, India

14: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock

15: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final: Rangers v Aberdeen

16-29: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

21-22: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round

22 Jan-5 Feb: Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships, St Moritz, Switzerland

25-26: Football - League Cup semi-finals first legs

25-26: Football - Women's League Cup quarter-finals

27: Cricket - First one-day international, Bloemfontein: South Africa v England

27-30: Football - FA Cup fourth round

28: Boxing - Artur Beterbiyev v Anthony Yarde for IBF, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight world titles, Wembley Stadium

29: Cricket - Second one-day international, Bloemfontein: South Africa v England

29: Basketball - BBL Cup Finals, Birmingham Arena

29: Football - Women's FA Cup fourth round

29: American Football - NFL Conference Championships

29 Jan-5 Feb: Skateboarding - Street World Championships, Sharjah

February

1: Cricket - Third one-day international, Kimberley: South Africa v England.

1-2: Football - League Cup semi-finals second legs

1-11: Football - Club World Cup, Morocco

3-5: Tennis - Davis Cup qualifying round: Colombia v Great Britain

4: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Wales v Ireland; England v Scotland

5: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v France

5-12: Skateboarding - Park World Championships, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

6-19: Winter Sports - Alpine World Ski Championships, Courchevel-Meribel, France

8-9: Football - Women's League Cup semi-finals

8-12: Cycling - European Track Championships, Grenchen, Switzerland

9: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier: Great Britain v Estonia, Manchester

10-26: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

11: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Ireland v France; Scotland v Wales

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round

12: Rugby Union - Six Nations: England v Italy

12: American Football - Super Bowl 57, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

12: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023 Qualifier: Great Britain v Portugal, Manchester

13-23: Football - Pinatar Cup, Murcia, Spain: Women's competition involving Scotland, Wales, Iceland and the Philippines.

14-15: Football - Champions League round of 16, first leg

16: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first legs

16, 19 & 22: Football - Arnold Clark Cup: England face Belgium, Italy and Korea Republic in round-robin tournament in Milton Keynes, Coventry, Bristol

16: Rugby League - Super League season starts with Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

16-20: Cricket - First Test, Mount Maunganui: New Zealand v England

18: Rugby League - World Club Challenge: St Helens v NRL champions Penrith Panthers, Penrith Stadium, New South Wales, Australia

18: Athletics - World Cross Country Championships, Bathurst, Australia

18-19: Athletics - UK Indoor Championships, Birmingham Arena

19 Feb-5 March: Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, Bakuriani, Georgia

21-22: Football - Champions League round of 16, first legs

23: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second legs

24-28: Cricket - Second Test, Auckland: New Zealand v England

25: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland; Wales v England

25: Athletics - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final, Birmingham Arena

26: Rugby Union - Six Nations: France v Scotland

26: Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup final, Cape Town

26: Football - League Cup final, Wembley Stadium

26: Football - Scottish League Cup final, Hampden Park

26: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round

March

1: Cricket - Bangladesh v England first ODI, Mirpur

1-2: Football - FA Cup fifth round

2-5: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Istanbul

3: Cricket - Bangladesh v England second ODI, Mirpur

5: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

5: Football - Women's League Cup final, Selhurst Park

5: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon

6: Cricket - Bangladesh v England third ODI, Chittagong

7-8: Football - Champions League round of 16, second legs

9: Cricket - Bangladesh v England first Twenty20 international, Chittagong

9: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League round of 16 first legs

9-12: Golf - The Players Championship, Sawgrass, Florida

10-12: Speedskating - Short Track World Championships, Seoul, Korea

11: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Italy v Wales; England v France

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

12: Cricket - Bangladesh v England second Twenty20 international, Mirpur

12: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland

14: Cricket - Bangladesh v England third Twenty20 international, Mirpur

14-15: Football - Champions League round of 16, second legs

14-17: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

14-19: Badminton - All England Badminton Championships, Birmingham

16: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League round of 16 second legs

16-19: Para-swimming World Series, Sheffield

18: Rugby Union - Six Nations: Scotland v Italy; France v Wales, Ireland v England

18: MMA - UFC 286, O2 Arena, London

18-19: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

18-26: Curling - Women's World Championships, Sandviken, Sweden

19: Football - Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

20-26: Figure skating - World Championships Saitama, Japan

21-22: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

23: Football - European Championship qualifying including Italy v England, San Marino v Northern Ireland

23-26: Gymnastics - British Championships, Liverpool

25: Football - European Championship qualifying including Croatia v Wales, Scotland v Cyprus

25: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, England v Scotland

26: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Ukraine, Northern Ireland v Finland

26: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Italy v France

26: Rowing - The Boat Races, River Thames

28: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Spain, Wales v Latvia

29-30: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

31 Mar-2 Apr: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup round of 16

April

1: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales

1-9: Curling - Men's World Championships, Ottawa, Canada

2: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: England v Italy

2: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

4-9: Swimming - British Championships, Sheffield

6: Football - Women's Finalissima: England v Brazil, Wembley

6-9: Golf - Masters, Augusta National, Georgia

7-9: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

11-12: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

11-16: Gymnastics - European Artistic Championships, Antalya, Turkey

13: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-finals

15: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

15: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v England, Italy v Ireland

15 Apr-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

16: Football - Women's FA Cup semi-finals

16: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: France v Scotland

17: Athletics - Boston Marathon

17-23: Ice Hockey - Women's World Championship Division I Group B, South Korea

18-19: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

20: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-finals, second legs

20-23: Golf - Women's major: Chevron Championships, Woodlands, Texas

21-29: Hockey - GB men and women mini-tournament v New Zealand and Australia, Christchurch

22: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England, Scotland v Italy

22-23: Football - FA Cup semi-finals

22-23: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final first legs

23: Athletics - London Marathon

23: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: France v Wales

28-30: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals

29: Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations: England v France, Italy v Wales, Scotland v Ireland

29: Rugby League - England men and women v France men and women, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

29-30: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals

29-30: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals, second legs

29 Apr-5 May: Ice Hockey - World Championship Division I Group A, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

May

4-8: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials, Gloucestershire

5: Athletics - Doha Diamond League, Qatar

6-28: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

7: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Miami

7-14: Judo - World Championships, Qatar

9-10: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs

11: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League semi-finals, first legs

12-21: Ice Hockey - World Championship (men), Finland and Latvia

14: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

16-17: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs

18: Football - Europa League and Europa Conference League semi-finals, second legs

18-21: Golf - US PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, New York

19: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

19-21: Rugby League - Challenge Cup last 16

20: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

20: Athletics - Night of the 10,000m PBs, London

20-21: Rugby Union - World Sevens Series, London leg

20-28: Table Tennis - World Championships, Durban, South Africa

21: Formula 1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

25-28: Rowing - European Championships, Bled, Slovenia

26-28: Cycling - Women's World Tour: RideLondon Classique

26 May- 4 June: Hockey - GB men and women Pro League mini-tournament v Belgium, China and India, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

26 May-3 June: Taekwondo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan

27: Rugby Union - Premiership final, Twickenham

27-29: Football - EFL Play-off finals, Wembley Stadium

28: Football - final round of Premier League and Women's Super League fixtures

28: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

28: Athletics - Rabat Diamond League, Morocco

28: Motorsport - Indianapolis 500

28 May-11 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris

30 May-7 June: Surfing - World Surfing Games, El Salvador

31: Europa League final, Puskas Arena, Budapest

June

Date TBC: Cricket - World Test Championship final, The Oval

1: Basketball - NBA Finals begin

1-4: Cricket - England v Ireland Test match, Lord's

2: Horse racing - The Oaks, Epsom Downs

2: Athletics - Rome Diamond League, Italy

2-4: Diving - British Championships, Sheffield

3: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

3: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

3: Football - Women's Champions League final, Philips Stadium, Eindhoven

3: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom Downs

3-4: Rugby League - Magic Weekend, St James' Park, Newcastle

4: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

6-11: Cycling - Women's Tour, UK

7: Football - Europa Conference League final, Eden Arena, Prague

9: Athletics - Paris Diamond League, France

9-20: Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, Dubai

9-25: Multi-sports - European Games, Krakow and Małopolska, Poland

10: Football - Champions League final, Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

10-11: Motorsport - Le Mans 24 Hour, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

11: Netball - Superleague Grand Final

14-18: Football - Nations League semi-finals and final, Netherlands

15: Athletics - Oslo Diamond League, Norway

15-18: Golf - US Open, Los Angeles Country Club, California

15-25: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket 2023, Israel and Slovenia

16: Football - European Championship qualifying including Malta v England, Wales v Armenia, Denmark v Northern Ireland

16-20: Cricket - First Ashes Test: England v Australia, Edgbaston

16-21: Hockey - GB men and women's Pro League mini-tournament v Spain, Germany, Netherlands and USA, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

17: Football - European Championship qualifying including Norway v Scotland

17-18: Rugby League - Challenge Cup quarter-finals

18: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

19: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v North Macedonia, Turkey v Wales, North Macedonia v Kazakhstan

19-25: Tennis - Cinch Championships, Queen's

20: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Georgia

20-24: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

22-25: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, New Jersey

22-26: Cricket - Women's Ashes Test: England v Australia, Trent Bridge

24: Rugby Union - Premier 15s final

24-25: Baseball - MLB World Tour London Series: St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs, London Stadium

25 Jun-2 July: Tennis - Rothesay International, Eastbourne

26: Rugby Union - United Rugby Championship Grand Final

27: Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby Final, Twickenham Stadium

28 Jun-2 Jul: Cricket - Second Ashes Test: England v Australia, Lord's

30: Athletics - Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland

30 Jun-2 July: Motorcycling - World Superbikes UK round, Donington Park

July

1: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia first T20 international, Edgbaston

1-23: Cycling - Tour de France

2: Athletics - Stockholm Diamond League, Sweden

2: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

3-16: Tennis - Wimbledon

5: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia second T20 international, The Oval

6-7: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals

6-9: Golf - US Women's Open, Pebble Beach, California

6-10: Cricket - Third Ashes Test, England v Australia, Headingley

8: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia third T20 international, Lord's

8-17 July: World Para-Athletics Championships, Paris

9: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

12: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia first ODI, Bristol

13-16: Golf - Scottish Open, North Berwick

14-30: Aquatics - World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan

15: Cricket - T20 Blast finals day, Edgbaston

16: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia second ODI, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16: Athletics - Silesia Diamond League, Poland

18: Cricket - Women's Ashes: England v Australia third ODI, County Ground, Taunton

19-23: Cricket - Fourth Ashes Test, England v Australia, Old Trafford

20-23: Golf - Open Championship, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake

20 July-20 Aug: Football - Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand

21: Athletics - Monaco Diamond League

22: Rugby League - Challenge Cup semi-finals

23: Athletics - London Diamond League

23: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

23-30: Cycling - Women's Tour de France

27-29: Athletics - UK Championships, Manchester Regional Arena

27-30: Golf - Women's major: Evian Championship, Evian-Les-Bains, France

27-31: Cricket - Fifth Ashes Test, England v Australia, The Oval

28 July-6 Aug: Netball - World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa

28 July-6 August: Archery - World Championships, Berlin

29: Athletics - Shanghai Diamond League, China

29-30: Triathlon - World Championship Series, Roker Beach, Sunderland

30: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

31 July-6th Aug: Para-swimming World Championships, Manchester

August

Dates TBC: Cricket - The Hundred

1-12: Sport Climbing - Climbing and Para-climbing World Championships, Bern, Switzerland

3: Athletics - Shenzhen Diamond League, China

3-13: Cycling - World Championships, Glasgow

4-6: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone

5: Rugby Union - Wales v England, Principality Stadium

9-13: Equestrian - Eventing European Championships, Haras du Pin, France

10-13: Golf - Women's Open, Walton Heath

10-20: Sailing - World Championships, The Hague, Netherlands

12: Rugby Union - England v Wales, Twickenham

12: Football - 2023-2024 Premier League season starts

12: Rugby League - men's and women's Challenge Cup finals, Wembley Stadium

14-31: Shooting - World Championships, Azerbaijan

15-16: Football - Women's World Cup semi-final matches, Australia and New Zealand

18-27: Hockey - EuroHockey Championships, Monchengladbach, Germany

19: Rugby Union - Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium

19-27: Athletics - World Championships, Budapest

20: Football - Women's World Cup final, Sydney, Australia

22-28: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Bath

23-27: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Duisburg, Germany

24-27: Golf - PGA Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

25: Rugby Union - New Zealand v South Africa, Twickenham

25 & 29: Cricket - One-Day Cup quarter-finals

25 Aug-10 Sept: Basketball - Men's World Cup, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines

26: Rugby Union - England v Fiji, Twickenham

26 Aug-17 Sept: Cycling - Vuelta Espana

27: Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

28 Aug-10 Sept: Tennis - US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York

29 Aug-3 Sept: Equestrian - European Jumping Championships, Milan, Italy

30: Cricket - first T20 international, England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street

31: Athletics - Zurich Diamond League, Switzerland

September

1: Cricket - second T20 international, England v New Zealand, Old Trafford

2: Cricket - first T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Chelmsford

2-17: Weightlifting - World Championships, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

3: Cricket - third T20 international, England v New Zealand, Edgbaston

3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

3-10: Rowing - World Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4-10: Equestrian - Dressage and Para-dressage European Championships, Riesenbeck, Germany

5: Cricket - fourth T20 international, England v New Zealand, Trent Bridge

6: Cricket - second T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Derby

7: Football - European Championship qualifying including Ukraine v England, Slovenia v Northern Ireland

8: Football - European Championship qualifying including Cyprus v Scotland

8: Cricket - First one-day international, England v New Zealand, Cardiff

8: Athletics - Brussels Diamond League, Belgium

8 Sept-28 Oct: Rugby Union - World Cup, France

9: Cricket - Third T20 women's international, England v Sri Lanka, Chester-le-Street

9-16: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Dusseldorf, Germany

10: Cricket - second one-day international, England v New Zealand, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

10: Football - European Championship qualifying including Kazakhstan v Northern Ireland

10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle

11: Football - European Championship qualifying including Latvia v Wales

11-17: Tennis - Davis Cup group stage TBC

12: Football - 150th anniversary match: Scotland v England, Hampden Park

13: Cricket - third one-day international, England v New Zealand, The Oval

14: Cricket - first women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Leicester

14-17: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth

15: Cricket - Fourth one-day international, England v New Zealand, Lord's

15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup qualifying

16-17: Athletics - Diamond League Final, Eugene, USA

17: Cricket - Second women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Hove

17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

17: Horse racing - St Leger Stakes, Doncaster Racecourse

18-24: Tennis - Laver Cup, Vancouver

19: Cricket - third women's one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Canterbury

19-24: Canoeing - Canoe Slalom World Championships, Lee Valley, London

20: Cricket - first one-day international, England v Ireland, Headingley

21: Cricket - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi-finals

22-24: Golf - Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Malaga, Spain

23: Cricket - second one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Trent Bridge

24: Cricket - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, Northampton

24: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

24: Athletics - Berlin Marathon

26: Cricket - third one-day international, England v Sri Lanka, Bristol

26-29: Cricket - final round of County Championship matches

29-30: Rugby League - Super League eliminators

29 Sept-1 Oct: Golf - Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

29 Sept-8 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Antwerp, Belgium

30 Sept-1 Oct: Athletics - World Road Running Championships, Riga, Latvia

October

Dates TBC: Cricket - Men's World Cup, India

6-7: Rugby League - Super League semi-finals

8: Formula 1 - Qatar Grand Prix, Losail

8: Athletics - Chicago Marathon

12: Football - European Championship qualifying including Spain v Scotland

14: Football - European Championship qualifying including Northern Ireland v San Marino

14: Rugby League - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

15: Football - European Championship qualifying including Wales v Croatia

16: Football - European Championship qualifying including Georgia v Scotland

17: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Italy, Northern Ireland v Slovenia

21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

3-5: Judo - European Championships, Montpellier, France

5: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

5: Athletics - New York City Marathon

9-12: Gymnastics - World Trampoline & Tumbling Championships, Birmingham

12-19: Tennis - ATP Finals, Turin

16-19: Golf - DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

16-19: Golf - LPGA Tour Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida

17: Football - European Championship qualifying including England v Malta, Finland v Northern Ireland

18: Football - European Championship qualifying including Armenia v Wales

18: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Las Vegas

19: Football - European Championship qualifying including Scotland v Norway

20: Football - European Championship qualifying including North Macedonia v England, Northern Ireland v Denmark

21: Football - European Championship qualifying including Wales v Turkey

21-26: Tennis - Davis Cup finals, Malaga

25 Nov-3 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York Barbican

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

December

10: Athletics - European Cross Country Championships, Brussels

14-18: Equestrian - London International Horse Show