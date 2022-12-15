Last updated on .From the section Sport

Eight winter sports events have been cancelled so far this season

The United Nations is calling on sports organisations across the world to do more for sustainability.

The inaugural Sport for Nature Framework will aim to safeguard nature, contribute to new biodiversity goals and restore key ecosystems by 2030.

The launch of the scheme coincides with the UN's Biodiversity Summit (COP15) taking place in Montreal, Canada.

"We have no time to lose," said Susan Gardner, ecosystems director for United Nations Environment Programme.

"Already this season eight major winter sports events have had to be cancelled as the playing fields for sport that we used to take for granted are literally melting away," Gardner added.

So far, 17 sports organisations have signed up to the framework.

"Anyone who has taken a run in a forest or sailed on a lake knows how closely sports are connected to nature," said International Union for Conservation of Nature deputy director general Stewart Maginnis.

Signatories will commit to sustainability action plans for four main principles that help to protect, restore and create sustainable systems, including educating the sporting community to take action.

The organisations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will be required to provide an annual report on their progress to a panel that will judge the credibility and effectiveness of their work.

"Everyone has a responsibility to care for the planet," said IOC member Tricia Smith.

The new framework is informed by the UN's existing Sport for Climate Action Framework, which currently has more than 300 signatories.