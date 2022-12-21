Thursday's transfer gossip: Messi, Mbappe, Felix, Martinez, Ronaldo,
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed a one-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain which will keep the 35-year-old with the French champions until summer 2024. (Le Parisien - in French)
PSG will not let France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, leave in January and only sell him in the summer at the right price. (Ben Jacobs, Twitter)
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has fuelled talk that Portugal striker Joao Felix, 23, is up for sale by saying "no-one is indispensable" at the club. (Goal)
Arsenal wanted Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez in the summer but the 24-year-old opted instead to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (VI via Manchester Evening News)
Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Vasco da Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United are interested in signing 30-year-old Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, who played a key role in helping Argentina win the World Cup. (Football Insider)
Al-Nassr's offer of a £160m contract to Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being backed by the Saudi Arabia government. (Ben Jacobs via Express)
German club Eintracht Frankfurt have claimed they were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo by Manchester United before he left Old Trafford. (DAZN, via Mail)
Barcelona manager Xavi has convinced his captain, Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, to remain at the club until the summer, rather than push through a move to a Major League Soccer side in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Former Leeds United forward Raphinha, who made five appearances for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup, has been tipped for a possible return to the Premier League as the 26-year-old has failed to make an impact in his first season at Barcelona. (Sport)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the "transfer window is an option" as he looks at ways of covering the loss of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, to a knee injury. (Mirror)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment