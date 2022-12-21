Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has agreed a one-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain which will keep the 35-year-old with the French champions until summer 2024. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

PSG will not let France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, leave in January and only sell him in the summer at the right price. (Ben Jacobs, Twitter) external-link

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has fuelled talk that Portugal striker Joao Felix, 23, is up for sale by saying "no-one is indispensable" at the club. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal wanted Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez in the summer but the 24-year-old opted instead to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (VI via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Vasco da Gama's Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, 18. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are interested in signing 30-year-old Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, who played a key role in helping Argentina win the World Cup. (Football Insider) external-link

Al-Nassr's offer of a £160m contract to Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being backed by the Saudi Arabia government. (Ben Jacobs via Express) external-link

German club Eintracht Frankfurt have claimed they were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo by Manchester United before he left Old Trafford. (DAZN, via Mail) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi has convinced his captain, Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, to remain at the club until the summer, rather than push through a move to a Major League Soccer side in January. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Former Leeds United forward Raphinha, who made five appearances for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup, has been tipped for a possible return to the Premier League as the 26-year-old has failed to make an impact in his first season at Barcelona. (Sport) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the "transfer window is an option" as he looks at ways of covering the loss of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, to a knee injury. (Mirror) external-link

