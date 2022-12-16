Saturday's transfer gossip: Griezmann, Ronaldo, Gakpo, Isco, Amrabat, Rabiot, Bellingham
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid's 31-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann, a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and finalist in 2022. (Mediafoot - in French)
Real Madrid have joined the race to sign 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mirror)
Manchester United want to sign Gakpo, who scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup, in January as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Wolves are trying to sign five-time Champions League winner Isco from Sevilla. The 30-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder - capped 38 times by Spain - is also wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Aston Villa. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
It could be a busy January transfer window for Wolves, who want to bring in up to six new players when it opens. The club's new Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui has indicated he wants to add more British players to the squad. (Times - subscription required)
Wolves want to sign Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25. (Express & Star)
Reported Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target Sofyan Amrabat, 26, has "woken up" top clubs around Europe with his displays for Morocco at the World Cup, according to his brother. Amrabat plays for Fiorentina. (De Telegraaf, via Talksport)
Everton will join the race to sign Ajax's 22-year-old Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window. (Ekrem Konur on Twitter)
Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, has expressed a desire to join Barcelona. (Sport)
Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, could be getting ready to announce his retirement, says Patrice Evra, who played with the Portugal forward at Manchester United. Ronaldo is without a club after leaving United in November. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are all interested in Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the 17-year-old younger brother of England midfielder Jude. (Teamtalk)
Leicester, Wolves and West Ham are among sides interested in 22-year-old Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi after he caught the eye at the World Cup. Ounahi plays in Ligue 1 for Angers. (Sky Sports)
Ethan Mbappe, the 15-year-old younger brother of France World Cup winner Kylian, made his debut for Paris St-Germain's senior side in a 2-1 friendly win against Paris FC on Friday. (Athletic)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment