Chelsea have reportedly completed the signing of RB Leipzig and France striker Christopher Nkunku and the 25-year-old will officially join the club in July 2023. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as England manager, having reflected on his future following the World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. (Telegraph) external-link

Eddie Howe, 45, also says he wants Southgate, 52, to remain England manager - despite speculation the Newcastle boss could be in line to replace him. (Chronicle) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is not close to signing a new contract at Borussia Dortmund, the Germany striker's agent has confirmed. (Sky Germany via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Angers chairman Said Chabane has said the French Ligue 1 club is resigned to losing Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, 22, in January, with Leicester, Leeds United and West Ham reportedly interested. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are planning to put pressure on Real Madrid in the battle to sign RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by making a move for him in January. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United are among several clubs interested in Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21, but Napoli are not interested in selling for a reported price of £50m. (90min) external-link

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, could leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer as the club considers not activating a clause to extend his contract for a further 12 months. (Sky Germany via Sun) external-link

USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, 24, said "things change quickly and anything can happen" after being linked with a move from Chelsea to Manchester United. (Indirect Podcast via Metro) external-link

Everton are one of four clubs interested in Atletico Madrid and Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, 23, after terminating 33-year-old Venezuela international Salomon Rondon's contract. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, shared a video of himself training in a private gym as the Portugal forward continues his search for a new club following his departure from Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, 35, who is a free agent after leading boyhood club Nacional to the title in his home country of Uruguay, is wanted by Mexican side Cruz Azul. (AS) external-link

Zinedine Zidane, 50, will not attend the World Cup final because he "doesn't want to steal the limelight" from former France team-mate Didier Deschamps, 54, amid speculation he is set to replace him as Les Bleus manager in 2023. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho, 59, is "considering soundings" from the Portugal Football Federation over the country's vacant head coach role, but is unsure whether he wants to leave club management. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 51, says his side will have "four or five senior players available" for Thursday's EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

