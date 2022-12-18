Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has reportedly told Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag he would be happy to join him at Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, would prefer to join Liverpool despite interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham. (Foot Mercato via Inside Futbol) external-link

A deal for Amrabat in January is the most likely outcome for Liverpool, as moves for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19 ,and Benfica and Argentina central midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, are still being worked on. (Team Talk) external-link

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, from Borussia Dortmund but are refusing to pay a fee for a player available on a free transfer in June. (Football Transfers) external-link

Argentina win the World Cup 'Breathless, staggering and magnificent' - was World Cup final best ever?

Chelsea are hoping to beat both Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by making a £45m move in January. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France forward Marcus Thuram, 25, during the January transfer window. (Sport Bild via Sun) external-link

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements in January and is considering a move for Leicester City and Turkey centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, 26. (Team Talk) external-link

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted he may be powerless to prevent 23-year-old Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from leaving the club soon. (90min) external-link

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn says a move for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would be a "complete disaster" for the Gunners. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has held talks with potential investors during his trip to Doha for the World Cup, including from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (Athletic) external-link